It's the news many San Diego Chargers fans have been hoping was just a rumor.
Chargers Chairman, Dean Spanos confirmed Thursday that the team will begin the 2017 NFL season as the Los Angeles Chargers.
Someone in an angry crowd lit a pile of memorabilia on fire outside Chargers Park, leading to one arrest.
The group could be heard shouting expletives and calling out Spanos repeatedly.
While some fans remain upset, others say they'll remember the good times they had with the home team after more than 50 years in San Diego.