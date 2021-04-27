CENTER, Texas - Several cases against a former Shelby County Jail Sergeant have been dismissed as of March 11, 2021 in the 123rd Judicial District Court with LeAnn K. Rafferty presiding.
According to court documents charges against Korey Lanier McClure, 45, of Tenaha included:
- Violation of civil right of person in custody: improper sexual activity, state jail felony
- Official oppression, misdemeanor a
- Bribery, second degree felony
- Bribery, second degree felony (second count)
- Abuse of official capacity, misdemeanor a
Regarding the motion to dismiss, court documents reference an "Agreement with Prior District Attorney," which would be former District Attorney Stephen Shires, and are signed by the current District Attorney Karren S. Price. According to D.A. Price, the dismissals had not already been done due to COVID-19 shutting down the courts back in March of 2020. Whether or not she agreed with the agreement, she felt professionally obligated to uphold the agreement between the former District Attorney Stephen Shires and Korey McClure's attorney, Clay Thomas.
RELATED STORIES:
- Former Shelby County Jailer Indicted, Arrested on Three Charges
- Shelby County Jail Sergeant Arrested on Two Felony Charges
The agreement read: "D.A. Stephen Shires spoke with the Sheriff and advised him that if Korey McClure would resign, no charges would be pursued. Korey McClure agreed to this offer. Due to Korey McClure's mother being in the hospital, D.A. Stephen Shires agreed to let Korey McClure use his FMLA until his sick time ran out, and he would then resign."
McClure was arrested in August 2017 and he was indicted by a grand jury on the cases against him a year later in August 2018. The agreement was made prior to the arrest and indictments.