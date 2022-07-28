BATON ROUGE, La. - A Black motorist who suffered a brutal beating by a Louisiana State Police trooper ended up thrown in jail and criminally indicted for the encounter. Now, the state Attorney General’s office has dropped those charges as the former trooper involved in the incident faces a federal lawsuit as well as two criminal cases.
Aaron Bowman, a 47-year-old man from Monroe, received stitches on his head after allegedly suffering 18 blows with a flashlight wielded by then-State Police Trooper Jacob Brown in a May, 2019 encounter outside Bowman’s home. The incident came just weeks after the death of another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, on a Monroe-area roadside in State Police custody.
Bowman’s incident ended in his arrest, with officers alleging he committed improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and battery of a police officer in the moments before the encounter. He was booked into jail on July 15, 2019 — half a month after the alleged beating.
