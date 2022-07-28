Aaron Bowman

As Takoria Jackson, daughter, left, and attorney Donecia Banks-Miley, right, watch, Aaron Bowman, center, shows the result of being beaten with a flashlight on the head during a press conference organized by attorneys on the State Capitol building steps demanding transparency from State Police in the Aaron Bowman and Ronald Greene investigations Monday December 14, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. They want bodycam footage released, among other things. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG
Louisiana Police Death Federal Probe Culture

FILE - This Dec. 10, 2020, file photo provided by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office shows former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown.

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Black motorist who suffered a brutal beating by a Louisiana State Police trooper ended up thrown in jail and criminally indicted for the encounter. Now, the state Attorney General’s office has dropped those charges as the former trooper involved in the incident faces a federal lawsuit as well as two criminal cases.

Aaron Bowman, a 47-year-old man from Monroe, received stitches on his head after allegedly suffering 18 blows with a flashlight wielded by then-State Police Trooper Jacob Brown in a May, 2019 encounter outside Bowman’s home. The incident came just weeks after the death of another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, on a Monroe-area roadside in State Police custody.

Bowman’s incident ended in his arrest, with officers alleging he committed improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and battery of a police officer in the moments before the encounter. He was booked into jail on July 15, 2019 — half a month after the alleged beating.

Read more about Bowman from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments