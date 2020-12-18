SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish grand jury chose not to indict Michael Tyler who is a rapper with the stage name Mystikal.
Tyler was arrested in 2017 for rape. A grand jury that year indicted him for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
According to the Caddo DA's office additional information and evidence were brought forward that caused the case to be resubmitted to a second grand jury.
Based on the new case the 2020 grand jury chose not to indict Tyler on the charges. The DA's office says based on the grand jury's decision it will dismiss the charges against him.
