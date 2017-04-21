A Georgia man accused of the rape and kidnapping of his girlfriend -- who wound up shot dead three months later -- fled to Caddo Parish, where he headed up a counterfeit-check operation that has losses in the tens of thousands of dollars, authorities here said.
Alfredo L. Capote, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested Tuesday outside an apartment in Oil City. Investigators from the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force believe he left Atlanta and went to Caddo Parish because he has family here and they provided a place to hide from Georgia authorities who were hunting for him.
Caddo investigators said they believe Capote arrived in north Caddo Parish in January and set up an operation that took stolen payroll checks, made counterfeit copies and used family members to recruit people to cash the checks in return for a portion of the proceeds. He has been arrested on 37 counts of varying financial crimes and as a fugitive from Georgia.
Caddo Sheriff's Sgt. Bobby Herring said Friday morning that one of Capote's family members has been arrested for alleged involvement in counterfeiting and as many as 20 other individuals are under investigation. Herring said the amount of the alleged fraud was "$20,000 and climbing."
While Caddo authorities held Capote on financial crimes, homicide investigators from Atlanta have been in town the past two days trying to gather evidence in their investigation.
Capote's girlfriend, 35-year-old Jokisha Brown, was shot 13 times and killed last July as she sat in her car outside a strip mall in Atlanta.
At the time of Brown's slaying, Capote was wanted in connection with the April 2016 rape and kidnapping of Brown.
Georgia authorities said the attack happened at the victim's home outside Atlanta. One man tied the woman's teen-age son up in the basement while another took her upstairs and raped her, authorities said. The rapist then abducted the woman, leaving the child tied up downstairs. The son was severely dehydrated by the time he got loose, Herring said.
In the meantime, Brown had been taken to a hotel and raped repeatedly and threatened. She was being driven to another house when she jumped out of the moving car and sought help from a stranger parked nearby, authorities said.
Capote was also wanted by federal authorities in Georgia. He was out on bond pending trial on wire fraud charges when he took off the ankle monitor he was wearing, authorities said.