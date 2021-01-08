MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish District Attorney Charles Adams has taken the oath of office in preparation for assuming his new role Monday morning.
Adams was sworn in by District Judge Amy Burford McCartney with only newly seated District Judge Nicholas Gasper attending.
He decided to forego an official swearing in ceremony because of pressing court matters that require immediate attention Monday.
“I am eager to begin serving as district attorney beginning on Monday. I will immediately get to work reviewing all case files, operating procedures, court appearance scheduling and auditing financial accounts,” Adams said. “I am grateful to the citizens of our parish for entrusting me to serve as district attorney and look forward to continuing to serve.”