SHREVEPORT, La -- Mario Chavez says leaving the Republican party as he runs for mayor is not a sudden campaign move.
"This isn't like this started yesterday," Chavez told KTBS.
He says he's been in the process of moving out of his current Southern Hills area district that he represents on the Caddo Parish Commission. And he says he was not going to run again after being re-elected in 2019.
"I was so fed up with politics. It was only, obviously, until I decided to run for mayor that I even realized that, okay, I guess I'm going to stay in politics a little longer," Chavez said.
"It was what's needed for the city," Chavez added about running as a candidate with no party. But he says it's more like the Republican party left him.
"Even in the Republican Party, there's division and people are worried about who is going to out-Republican each other. What we should really be focusing on is the issues of the City of Shreveport, like the infrastructure, like the budget, like the crime," Chavez said.
He says he wants to represent everyone -- especially those in the middle who feel left out by what Chavez describes as the extremes of both the Republican and Democrat parties.
"If you look around today, there's so many people that don't identify with the far left or the far right. And they just want to raise their families, go to work, and not worry about what's going on at City Hall," Chavez said.
Chavez says fiscal responsibility remains part of his message.
"We're going to have a balanced budget and we're going to spend on what we can spend on. And then when we have excess and we can help people, then we can run programs that help the city. We're going to do that all day long," he says.
But political analyst Scott Hughes says Chavez may have made his run for mayor more uphill.
"He's going to find out that he doesn't have any built-in party support. And we don't really have many independents or no party people that win major elections in this part of the country. It may be a growing trend. But he's going to really have to work harder to go define himself," Hughes says.
Hughes says many voters don't pay close attention to political races.
"They wake up on election day and say, 'How am I voting?' No party candidates are often not attractive because (voters) have to make an effort to understand what their platform is," Hughes explained.
The move by Chavez was somewhat expected after he left party affiliation off of his campaign kickoff video last month, while staking out middle ground away from both parties.
That leaves two Republicans in the mayor's race. Tom Arceneaux says he's staying quiet on Chavez's announcement.
The other Republican, Jim Taliaferro, says he respects Chavez's decision.
But as for himself, Taliaferro said, "I'm conservative because of the philosophy of being so, and the Republican Party allows me to be part of spreading and practicing that philosophy."
Mayor Adrian Perkins has said he intends to run for re-election. He's the only major Democrat in the race right now.
We'll see who all gets in the race during qualifying in late July for the November 8th contest.