SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's one of the oldest tricks in the political book -- removing your opponent's campaign signs. But a candidate for Shreveport City Council was caught in the act -- and on camera.
Home surveillance video from Oakdale Circle last Sunday afternoon shows a woman walking briskly along the sidewalk and removing several campaign yard signs for Gary Brooks, a candidate in District B.
Witnesses say that woman was an opponent, Mavice Thigpen.
A teenager who put up the signs with the permission of residents says he and his family caught Thigpen in the act as they returned home. He says they asked her to stop. An argument ensued.
"She said she could do whatever she wants to do," the teenager recalled. The family does not want to be identified.
"She was very ballistic and very angry and very un-normal for a lady of her age," he continued. "I would expect her to be more mature. But she was acting really immature. She was acting like a little child. It was like she was having a tantrum."
The family called police. An SPD incident report says an officer responded to a "disorderly person." But there's no word from SPD on whether Thigpen will face any charge.
The teenager says he put most of the signs back up that Thigpen took down, though one was too damaged.
Thigpen did not reply to our request for comment.
Brooks told KTBS, "I've never run for office before. But I'm trying to run a clean campaign. I think voters are tired of dirty politics."