OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Chesapeake Energy is reducing its activity in south Texas to shift attention to production in the Haynesville Shale and another natural gas play.
Additionally, the company has entered into a natural gas supply agreement with Golden Pass LNG facilities, with the supply coming from the Haynesville Shale, which spans across parts of Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, beginning in 2024.
"We are pleased to also announce that we are solidifying our strategic focus on the two premier North American shale gas plays," said Nick Dell'Osso, Chesapeake president and CEO. "Our acreage positions in the Marcellus and Haynesville are truly differentiated with industry leading capital efficiency, deep runways of low breakeven inventory, strong operating margins, and advantaged emissions profiles.”
Increased capital allocation in the Haynesville Shale will begin in the second half of the year and into 2023.
Chesapeake is currently operating 16 rigs including five in the Marcellus, five in the Eagle Ford and six in the Haynesville, with the sixth rig just added in the last week. The company expects to drill 60 to 70 wells and place 40 to 50 wells on production in the third quarter of 2022.
To position the company for additional returns-driven growth from the Haynesville, Dell'Osso said the company is re-allocating capital to the Haynesville and increasing its capital investment program by 15% to $1.75–$1.95 billion. The move reflects industry-wide inflation as well as the addition of two operated Haynesville rigs with the sixth rig added in early August and a seventh rig before year-end, said Dell’Osso.
Chesapeake will drop to three rigs in the Eagle Ford by the end of August and end the year with two rigs.
Chesapeake is also working with midstream partners to increase gas gathering and treating capacity in the Haynesville.