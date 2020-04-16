BOSSIER CITY, La. – In the last 14 days, the Bossier Fire Department has responded to 373 fire and EMS calls and taken 199 people to the hospital. Of those, 38 were suspected of being COVID-19 patients. Twelve ended up testing positive.
That’s why EMS personnel are taking extra precautions, Fire Chief Brad Zagone said Thursday in an afternoon briefing.
“We look different and act different on EMS calls than we normally do,” Zagone said.
EMS will be wearing goggles, N-95 masks and gloves. They’ll ask more questions that usual, mostly to find out if the person they are in contact with has coronavirus symptoms. The person they engage with will be asked to step outside the home and put on a mask. If anyone in the household has symptoms, the EMS crew will don a hazardous suit.
Citizens will continue to get care, “but we’re just doing it in a different manner now,” Zagone said.
So far, no EMS employees have tested positive for COVID-19. They undergo temperature checks twice a shift, and each day they must submit to questions about whether they’ve been in contact with anyone who has symptoms, is awaiting testing or tested positive. Anyone who answers yes can’t work.
Moving forward, the public may notice some changes at the Fire Department. There’s been discussion, Zagone said, about putting locking mechanisms on the doors to limit access and implementing temperature checks.
“We’re looking ahead of the game,” he said.
Police Chief Shane Williams said the Police Department has changed the way officers respond to calls. Officers are wearing personal protective equipment. The public is also asked to wear PPE when officers respond to a call that requires direct contact, he said.
Williams said the Police Department’s front lobby remains closed. But accommodations can be made for anyone needing an accident or offense report.
Accident reports can be accessed online. Arrangements can be made to email or mail offense reports.
Williams asked that no one just show up at the Police Department lobby unless it involves an emergency. Appointments will be made for individuals who need to talk with detectives.
Mayor Lo Walker said otherwise it’s business as usual in Bossier City. Nonessential employees are working from home or teleconferencing, but the public can contact any city staff member by phone or through the city's website, bossiercity.org.
There is a lot of focus now on how and when there will be a return to some sense of normalcy in the economy, Walker said.
“But we’re not there yet. The end of April may be a little ambitious,” said the mayor, asking everyone to continue to do their part in following government and CDC guidelines. “We will not contain this virus if we don’t do our part.