SHREVEPORT, La. - A possible case of judicial misconduct has been exposed after a tragic case of attempted suicide.
Sources with close knowledge of the incident tell KTBS 3 News that Chief Judge Lee Irvin of Shreveport City Court, was "caught in bed" in his home with a young woman who was to appear in his courtroom the next day. They were found by the judge's estranged former girlfriend last week.
The ex still had a key to Irvin's home in Broadmoor Terrace. That woman, who is a longtime city government employee, became upset, found a gun in the home, and tried to kill herself. We're told she will survive a gunshot to her head.
Court records show that the woman found with the judge is Cameron Wilson, 23. The local bartender was to appear before Irvin last Thursday afternoon on three separate cases of hit and run, public drunkenness, and DWI. Records also show that in two of those cases, Wilson previously appeared before Irvin in May.
Not until Monday morning did Irvin recuse himself from Wilson's cases, according to court records.
Our sources say a complaint against Irvin is being formalized. It'll be sent to the Louisiana Judiciary Commission, which investigates judicial misconduct and makes recommendations to the Louisiana Supreme Court for any action.
Meantime, the state Supreme Court has assigned a temporary judge to fill Irvin's seat through the end of January. That move was signed Thursday, the same day Wilson was to go back to Irvin's courtroom. A different city court judge took over Irvin's docket last Thursday and issued continuances for Wilson.
Judge Irvin has not responded to our attempts for comment. He is 64.