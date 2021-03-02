MINDEN, La. — A Minden couple is dead following an apparent murder-suicide Minden police said Tuesday.
Carroll Toms, 86, allegedly shot and killed his wife Glenda Toms, 80, before turning the gun on himself, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.
The incident occurred at the Toms’ residence in the 600 block of Country Club Circle.
Carroll Toms is the long-time owner of Toms Service Station located in the 1500 block of Shreveport Road in Minden.
“We received a call from an employee of Carroll’s stating he didn’t show up at the shop this morning,” Cropper told KTBS Tuesday.
“The employee attempted to call him, but did not get an answer. The employee had a key to his residence so she went to his home this morning around 9:45 a.m. Upon entering the home, the employee found them both deceased.”
Cropper said all evidence points to Carroll shooting his wife, Glenda and then committing suicide. He said the Toms both had some medical issues.