SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the city hits 73 homicides on the year, Shreveport Police are short-handed as they fight a spike in violent crime.
Chief Ben Raymond told the city council on Tuesday that an officer shortage has caused him to move personnel from specialized units to work patrol. And some officers still have to work double shifts.
"We're 25 percent short on staff on a typical day because I've got 98 people below fully allocated, and another 25 to 30 on medical leave, or administrative and departmental leave.
"When you tell an officer you're working another eight hours today, that's not popular. We've been doing that for seven months," Raymond continued.
Despite those headwinds, Raymond said he's done enough shifting of personnel so that he only has one less officer on patrol than he did when he had 50 more officers on staff.
"At its root, a police department has to respond to calls for service," Raymond said of the importance of patrol.
Raymond also told the council that to fight the spike in violent crime, he's seeking help from outside law enforcement agencies to form task forces. Those agencies include Louisiana State Police, federal agencies like the FBI and ATF, and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
"We will be utilizing a couple of K-9's through the state police. They're going to be assigned to the state police, for some operations in the very near future," Sheriff Steve Prator said, adding that the dogs will be used when officers stop criminal suspects.
SPD spokesman Cpl. Glen Heckard says, "The task forces will primarily target illegal gun possession and known high crime areas."
"The key to it is going to be get the illegal weapons off the streets and out of the hands of those people who don't need them, coupled with the citizens not allowing those weapons to get in those hands to begin with," Raymond told the council. "We have double digit numbers of vehicles broken into on a nightly basis where weapons are stolen from law abiding citizens' cars."
Prator says criminal justice should focus on fighting illegal gun possession and restoring tough sentences.
"You've got criminals out there -- career criminals -- with guns that are shooting people. Career criminals that should not be out of jail. And yet they're getting out early. They're getting weapons. And they hurting people, shooting people, killing people," the sheriff said.
Both Prator and Raymond urge citizens to contact Crime Stoppers about illegal gun possession. People can earn a reward with an anonymous tip about someone -- such as a felon -- illegally in possession of a firearm.
Raymond says the reward goes up to $750 dollars for those illegally possessing long guns.
Raymond told the council he appreciates its approval of four percent pay raises for officers next year. But he says more money is needed for additional raises -- and incentive pay -- to help the SPD retain officers and recruit new ones to fill the ranks.