SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond called for the public's help Monday in fighting a crime wave over the weekend.
Raymond asked at a news conference that citizens partner with police in fighting crime together.
"Too often witnesses don’t come forward. Even victims of this violence sometimes refuse to cooperate with law enforcement," Raymond said. "We cannot effectively reduce crime without the cooperation of those who are most often targeted.
"I urge you to contact law enforcement, Crimestoppers if you know about threats of violence or incidents that may escalate," Raymond said. "Allow us to intervene before someone is injured or killed.”
Raymond said the department is currently short more than 80 officers. He said overtime my be required for officers, especially when patrolling crime-ridden areas.
Raymond said the pandemic has also affected officer's response to non-violent crimes.
He said the Caddo District Attorney's Office has been backlogged with cases due to the effects of COVID-19 and the city's workforce.
Some of the recent crime wave is gang-related and each unit within the department is collaborating to form a task force designed to fight violent crime, he said.
Shreveport saw several shootings over the weekend with one man and killed at a hotel on Hollywood Avenue.