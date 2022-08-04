SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're not yet 21, you can still get hired to be a Shreveport Police officer. That's the message Police Chief Wayne Smith is sending out with a new Cadet Program.
The department began the year 125 officers short. Lower pay and high workload was depleting the force.
Now the chief is implementing a Cadet Program. modeled after other departments. Smith says it's aimed at boosting the SPD ranks by luring recruits at age 20.
"The Cadet Program will allow us to capture these people -- not lose them to other agencies. Once we hire them as police officers, we'll be able to do it as a police cadet and start their training. And we'll be able to get them on our force, on our streets a lot quicker," Chief Smith explained.
A 13 percent pay raise for SPD -- and all city employees -- earlier this year, is along helping to add officers through another program Smith started. It's a Lateral Transfer Program.
It attracts officers from other departments, or brings back former SPD officers, now that the department's pay is competitive.
Lateral transfers get a shortened academy, since they're already POST certified officers.