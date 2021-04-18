Shreveport, La - A child was transported to a local hospital for burns due to an early morning apartment fire in the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood.
The Shreveport Fire Department was called to the Wedgewood Apartments in the 4100 Blk. of Palamedas Street at 5:15 a.m. for a fire with a child burned and another occupant possible still inside.
Firefighters from Fire Station No. 6 arrived on scene at 5:22 a.m. to find a duplex apartment with heavy fire showing from front and rear of the structure.
A child was located in the front yard and was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment, no other occupants were located within the structure.
The occupants of the apartment next door escaped unharmed.
It took the efforts of 22 – Firefighters and 8 – Fire Units to bring the situation under control at 5:52 a.m.
The left side apartment sustain heavy fire damage throughout and the right side apartment has smoke damage; both apartments are uninhabitable.
Shreveport Fire Investigators are working to determine a cause and origin of the fire.