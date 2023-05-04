6-year-old girl shot

SHREVEPORT, La. - A six-year-old girl is the latest victim of gun violence in Shreveport.

Police say the child was outside playing with her siblings when she got caught in the crossfire of a rolling gunbattle.

Her injuries are described as life-threatening. Her name has not been released.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on West 62nd Street between Union and Clift streets.

Police say people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire leaving a trail of bullet casings behind.

Several nearby homes were also hit.

Anyone with information should call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373

