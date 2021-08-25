ARCADIA, La. -- The Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting Tuesday night of a 3-year-old child.
Foul play is not suspected at this time. An investigative report, including video statements from the child's mother and her boyfriend, will be submitted to the district attorney to review, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.
Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance described the incident as an accidental discharge of the gun.
The child, identified as Timothy Murphy, his mother, 22-year-old Brianna Bissell, of Taylor, and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Derome Williams of Arcadia, were living in a travel trailer. Timothy was in a separate bed in the same room with his mother and Murphy.
The gun was in a cabinet within reach of the child, Ballance said.
Bissell drove Timothy to Minden Medical Center after he was shot. He died less than an hour later.