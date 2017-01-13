2016 ended with the scene repeating itself five times in one month, throughout the ArkLaTex.
December 19th – an eight-year-old boy survived a gunshot wound through his torso. He was shot when he and his young friend found a loaded gun in an unlocked car.
Later that same day, a fourteen-year-old boy died when he was shot by a friend who was playing with a gun at the victim’s home.
December 21st – a nine-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed when he and a friend were playing with a loaded handgun they found in the home of one of the boys.
December 26th – police found a teenaged boy, shot in the torso, when they responded to a robbery call. Later, police would discover the boy had been shot while he and a group of teenagers were playing with a gun inside the house.
December 31st – a nine-year-old girl was rushed to LSU Health Center in Shreveport, after being shot by her younger brother.
Each of these incidents had its own circumstances, but all of them had a common theme. Children around the ArkLaTex are finding loaded guns, left lying around, by their owners.
“A child will see a gun and think it’s a toy,” says Caddo Sheriff’s Sergeant Lifford Jackson. “They don’t learn it is a tool that can be dangerous until it’s too late.”
Sergeant Jackson is passionate about the problem. As a specialist assigned to the department’s community programs division, he focuses on teaching young people about the dangers of guns in the wrong hands. He is equally passionate about the other side of the issue – the adults who own guns that fall into the wrong hands. Jackson admits there’s not much he can do to prevent them from leaving their leaded weapons where children can pick them up.
"Parents and other adults should just know they are responsible for keeping that gun away from children." says Jackson.
In the cases of the five accidental shootings, there were no arrests of the gun owners. Law enforcers say that’s primarily because there are no laws in Louisiana that make it a crime to leave a gun where a child can find it. Research by the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence shows fewer than half the states in the nation have child access prevention laws, and Louisiana is one of the states that does not. The Center’s ranking of states’ gun laws put Louisiana 43rd.
With no prevention laws on the books, local law enforcers focus on education. Caddo Parish’s “Safety Town,” a public/private partnership built eight years ago is a model for the region. Law enforcers teach children from around the parish and beyond about the dangers of guns in the home and outside the home. Lieutenant Richard Corbett, who runs “Safety Town” says he and his colleagues take their work very seriously, and very personally.
“There is a sense of loss, if one of those children comes through our program, and years later they make a bad decision that results in their injury, or worse." says Lt. Corbett.
Both men agree, law enforcers face a constant battle, trying to keep children safe from the dangers adults often put right in front of them.
"People are quick to say they have the right to own a gun, but they're not so quick to take the responsibility for making sure that gun doesn't fall in to the wrong hands, by putting it where children can't get it.” Says Sgt. Jackson.