TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at a social gathering near Pinehurst and Grove Streets around 7:40 Sunday night.
An unknown suspect fired numerous rounds from a gun and a child was struck by a bullet during the incident.
Someone at the scene attempted to transport the child by vehicle to a local hospital but that vehicle was involved in a crash at Martin Luther King Jr and Hazel Street. The child was then taken to the hospital from that location.
The child is considered to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the police department Criminal Investigation Division at (903)798-3154.