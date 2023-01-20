BENTON, La. -- In the coming days, Child ID kits from the National Child Identification Program will be sent home from school with all elementary age students across Bossier Parish.
Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff's Office partnered with Bossier Parish Schools and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to pass out the kits so parents will have vital information to provide to law enforcement if there is an emergency involving their child.
The sheriff said the kits provide a simple way for parents to collect and store their child's fingerprints and a DNA sample. Once received, the kits are to be stored at home by parents in a secure place. The program is voluntary and free.
"The safety of children in Bossier Parish is paramount. These ID kits are another way that the Bossier Sheriff's Office can help keep them safe and give parents peace of mind," Whittington said.