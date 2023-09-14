MANSFIELD, La. -- A young child was injured Thursday afternoon when caught in the crossfire of a shooting in a Mansfield, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
The child, believed to be about a year old, was shot in the leg. The child was in a car as the shots were fired by two men, Richardson said.
The shooting, which happened on the old Walmart parking lot, is suspected to be domestic related.
Witnesses are being questioned.
DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators know the identities of the suspected shooters and are searching for them, Richardson said.