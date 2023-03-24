CADDO PARISH, La. - A car crash killed a toddler on the 8900 block of Belcher Oil City Road early Friday evening.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said dispatchers were called to the crash around 4:15 p.m.
Deputies said witnesses reported the unidentified female driver of a Ford F-150 truck was speeding and driving erratically east on the roadway. They said the truck skidded off the roadway and crashed into several trees.
The unrestrained toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU health with moderate to severe injuries.