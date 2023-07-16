SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport child killed in a boating incident on Cross Lake on Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Jordan McGimsey, 6, was injured just before 7 p.m. while leaning over the side of the boat while it was being docked at a residence in the 5700 block of Crosslake Point Drive in west Shreveport.
The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
The incident was investigated by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
An autopsy was authorized.