Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport child killed in a boating incident on Cross Lake on Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Jordan McGimsey, 6, was injured just before 7 p.m. while leaning over the side of the boat while it was being docked at a residence in the 5700 block of Crosslake Point Drive in west Shreveport.

The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.

The incident was investigated by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

An autopsy was authorized.

