SHREVEPORT, La - A Shreveport man accused of molesting a child between 2012 and 2015 was convicted in Caddo District Court Thursday.
The six-man, six-woman jury deliberated just under 30 minutes before returning its verdict for Marquise Jamal Jones, 38. They found him guilty-as-charged of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.
The jury learned that between 2012 and 2015, Jones was involved in a relationship with the child victim’s mother when the child was between ages 3 and 5, providing care for the child while her mother was at work.
When the child was age 5 and Jones no longer lived in the home, the child told family members and medical personnel that Jones had touched her genital area inappropriately and penetrated her while she was in his custody.
The child victim tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease for which Jones had previously been diagnosed and treated.
State Family Services and law enforcement conducted investigations, ultimately resulting in Jones’ arrest for molesting the child.
Jones will return to court January 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. He faces a possible sentence of 25 to 99 years in prison at hard labor, with at least 25 years to be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
The trial began Monday following social distancing and masking.