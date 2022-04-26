MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish man under investigation for illegal drug sales faced more charges Monday afternoon when child porn images were found on his cell phone, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said in a news release.
Tyson Coby Strickland, 37, of Many, is charged with 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He's held in the Sabine Parish Detention Center without bond.
The SPSO Tactical Narcotics Team has been investigating Strickland since October, and agents obtained warrants for his arrest for illegal drug sales, Mitchell said.
In March, the Louisiana Department of Justice Cyber Crime Unit contacted detectives about child sexual exploitation material uploaded through a popular messaging application by a parish resident. The tip was submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Sheriff detectives, who are also members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, further investigated the allegations and identified Strickland as the suspect, Mitchell said.
In addition to the pornography charges, Strickland is also charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine.
His cell phone was seized and the data is currently being analyzed by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Digital Forensics Unit.
Additional felony criminal charges are pending.