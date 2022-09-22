SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested after cyber crime detectives allegedly found videos and images of child pornography on his devices, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Det. Thomas Lites said Terrence Thompson, 26, shared images of children as young as 3 to 4 years old who were involved in sexual intercourse with adults. Six files were found in Thompson's possession.
Thompson was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on six counts of pornography involving juveniles. More charges could follow as the investigation continues.