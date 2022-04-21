SHREVEPORT, La. – Three area men will spend years behind bars for their separate involvement in the sexual exploitation of young children.
The cases include:
Dustin Lee Crow
Crow, 33, of Noble, was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years, 10 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to sexual exploitation of children.
In July 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported three cyber tips to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations. Included were images and videos of child pornography on three Twitter accounts belonging to Crow. Videos and a still image of a victim under the age of 6 were sent in a direct message to another Twitter account.
The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and Earl M. Campbell.
Daniel Robert Bissell
Bissell, 55, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 14 years, 4 months in prison for receipt of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $33,000 to victims in the case.
Bissell pleaded guilty on December 6 as the result of an investigation by the Special Victims Unit with the Louisiana State Police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Investigators located a suspect IP address which was sharing numerous files of child pornography and obtained information from a cable provider identifying the customer to be Bissell.
On July 30, 2020, law enforcement agents searched Bissell’s home and he admitted to using software to download to his computer and share files containing child sex abuse material.
A forensic examination of Bissell’s computer hard drives showed he had approximately 365,523 images and 8,520 videos of child pornography, which included images of children under the age of 12 with some shown being bound with rope/straps around their ankles wrists, and necks.
The case was investigated by the FBI, Louisiana State Police and the Bossier City Marshal’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath.
Johnny Lee Henderson Jr.
Henderson, Jr., 45, of Bossier City, was sentenced to 15 years, 8 months in prison. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 13 to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
In March 2020, the mother of a 12-year-old female filed a complaint with a police department in Kansas where the victim lived, alleging her daughter had been communicating with an adult male from Shreveport on social media and a cell phone.
The mother said her daughter and man had exchanged sexually explicit video clips of each other and engaged in sexually explicit video chats. Detectives with the police department interviewed the daughter and she confirmed what her mother said.
The daughter said from January to March of 2020, she had been communicating with a man named “Chuck” Henderson. The communications included social media chat messages, phone conversations, text messages and video chats. She told detectives when she and “Chuck” began communicating, she told him that she was 12 years old.
Detectives got search warrants for the social media accounts for “Chuck” and daughter and examined phone records and logs. They discovered evidence of numerous sexually explicit video clips that were sent to “Chuck” as well as messages from him encouraging and enticing the daughter to produce and send them to him.
FBI agents determined the phone number and social media accounts belonged to Henderson. The daughter positively identified Henderson’s picture from his Facebook profile and his voice as the person she knew as “Chuck.”
At the time of the offense, Henderson was a registered sex offender in Louisiana as the result of a conviction in 2006 for sexual molestation of a juvenile.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Baldwin City Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell.