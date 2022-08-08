SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man found guilty last month of sexual attacks on two preteen boys almost a decade ago was sentenced Monday to two back-to-back life terms in prison.
Jeremy Walker, 36, found guilty as charged of two counts of first-degree rape July 27, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory.
Walker had sex with one child, who was 7 at the time, between from Dec. 24, 2014 through Dec. 14, 2015 when the boy was at the babysitter's house. When that victim was 13, he told his aunt what had happened to him.
The child later disclosed that he also had seen Walker force the babysitter’s son to perform oral sex on Walker. That child disclosed to his mother that Walker had with him when he was age 5.
Walker was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Brittany Arvie. He was represented by Michael Enright and Dave Knadler of the Caddo Public Defender’s office.