MINDEN, La. — The 11-year-old boy struck by a car Tuesday in Minden is now listed in stable condition at a Shreveport hospital, according to Police Chief Steve Cropper.
“He is in CICU... and is scheduled to have surgery on his left leg,” Cropper said Wednesday.
“He suffered a compound fracture, some internal bleeding, and also some bleeding on the brain, which is being monitored. He is incubated,” he said.
The child was hit by a vehicle that was traveling on Talton Street just after dark Tuesday. He was airlifted to Oschner LSU Health to be treated for his injuries.
According to the chief, the accident occurred when the child ran into the roadway in front of a car. No other injuries were reported.
“The driver of the vehicle submitted to a blood draw, but didn’t show any sign of impairment,” Cropper said.
Official toxicology results are pending. The driver was not ticketed.