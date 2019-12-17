MINDEN, La. — A child struck by a car on a residential thoroughfare in Minden has been airlifted to Oschner-LSU hospital in Shreveport, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.
Cropper tells KTBS that the child, who is 11 years old, suffered very serious injuries after running into the roadway in front of a vehicle on Talton Street Tuesday around 5:45, just after dark. No other injuries were reported.
“The driver of the vehicle submitted to a blood draw, but didn’t show any sign of impairment,” Cropper said.
Official toxicology results are pending. The driver was not ticketed.