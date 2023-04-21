 Skip to main content
Child support at conception: Hughes bill passes Texas Senate floor

AUSTIN, TX.-A bill in Texas presented by a republican senator seeks to make fathers owe child support starting at conception.

SB-590 passed the Senate floor on Thursday with a final vote of 31-10.

Women would have the option to receive child support payments from the moment of conception as determined by a doctor.

Those is support of the bill say children should be provided for for the entirety of their lives, not just after they are born.

But there are some who have serious concerns about fairness.

In Texas, they expressed those concerns during a committee hearing in March 2023.

