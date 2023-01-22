SHREVEPORT, La. - Six or seven people -- including four children -- were injured in a possible drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon on Sugar Street, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said.
Smith said during an afternoon news conference at the scene he did not know the extent of the injuries. All were taken to the hospital for treatment.
"It makes me extremely angry someone would take it upon themselves to hurt anyone, but to shoot recklessly into a home," Smith said.
The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Over a dozen Fire Department medics and 10 police units responded.
Smith did not know the number of gunshots that were fired, but said shell casings were found in the street, in the ditch and by the house. There was no doubt, he said, someone stopped in the street and for whatever reason fired shots at the home.
SPD investigators were canvassing the neighborhood looking for more evidence. Other patrol officers were also sent to a second location after receiving word of a possible second targeted attack, Smith said. But fortunately nothing happened there, he said.
The shooting scene is in Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor's district. She expressed anger at yet another shooting that injured children, but complimented SPD in its efforts to get guns off the streets.
She asked anyone who may know the shooters to turn them in "so this family can have some peace."