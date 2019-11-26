SHREVEPORT, La. - Two children are in the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by a car. One of them was hit by two cars.
Shreveport police say the two were crossing at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Lakeshore Drive just before 5:30 p.m. when they were hit. One of them, a girl, was hit by a second car.
The children have not been identified. Police say the girl appears 12-years-old. The other is a boy who seems to be 10-years-old.
The pair did not have adults with them when they were crossing, according to police. They have not been able to locate the children's parents.
The children were brought to Ochsner-LSU Hospital for treatment. Police say they have serious injuries. The girl's injuries were described as more severe.
One of the drivers may have a suspended license, according to police. Both drivers were detained for questioning.