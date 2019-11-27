SHREVEPORT, La. - Two children were injured and drivers of two cars were arrested Wednesday night following an accident at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.
Police say the children were crossing the street around 5:30 when the boy and girl were hit by one car and the girl was thrown into the path of a second vehicle. Both children between the ages of 10 and 12 were taken to Ochsner LSU Health. Police said the girl was severely injured and the boy's injuries were not as severe.
Police have not identified the children.
One of the drivers, TrVio Thomas, 26, of Shreveport was booked into City Jail on multiple warrants from the City Marshal's Office, and no driver's license, and several other traffic violations. Thomas' car was also impounded for no proof of insurance
The second driver, Phillip White, 34, of Shreveport was arrested and booked on a charges of driving with a suspended license.