MINDEN, La. -- A group of children playing behind a home Sunday afternoon narrowed missed being in the line of fire of gunshots, the Minden Police Association said via a social media post.
The incident happened in a Minden neighborhood that's populated by elderly adults and children, the association said.
Over a dozen shots were filed in multiple directions. Some of the bullets hit private property where a group of people had gathered outside of a house. The children who were almost hit were playing in the same area.
Minden police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons involved in what the association calls a "senseless act."
Call 318-377-1212 or leave a tip (may be anonymous) at https://mpa649.godaddysites.com.