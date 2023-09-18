SHREVEPORT, La. -- The North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition is honoring the 60th anniversary of the area’s Civil Rights Movement with a series of panel discussions for the public.
Shreve Memorial Library’s Wallette Branch hosted the first discussion Monday, with five featured speakers.
Carolyn Jones Sullivan, the daughter of the late Dr. E. Edward Jones who pastored Galilee Baptist Church and filed a suit to desegregate Caddo Parish Schools, spoke of being the youngest student to integrate the schools. She talked of sitting in the beauty shop at a young age, getting her hair done and listening to the adults talk about Saturday meetings and integration.
“I came to realize we were having the same discussions at home,” she said.
Sullivan has recently written a play, titled “Beauty and the Ballot Box,” about her experiences and the struggles she witnessed in the community during the Civil Rights Movement. The play will make its public debut on Oct. 27.
Brothers C.E. and Asriel McLain, spoke of their father, C.C. McLain, who pastored the historic Little Union Baptist Church where Martin Luther King, Jr. made his last public address.
That church was also the site where — after a peaceful demonstration in response to four young girls being killed in a Birmingham, Ala. church bombing — Shreveport Public Safety Commissioner George D'Artois and the Shreveport Police Department rode horses into the church sanctuary, took Harry Blake from the pulpit, and beat him severely.
C.E. McLain said he remembers being in college when he heard the news of a pastor at Little Union being beaten by police, and worrying it was his father (as the news didn’t say which pastor it was).
“In those days, you couldn’t just leave campus without permission from the dean,” he explained. “I was saying ‘I have to go to Shreveport! My dad’s been beaten!’”
After talking to several deans, C.E. McLain finally convinced the secretary of the school president’s office to make a call to Shreveport. He described hearing his father on the line: “Dad answered the phone, and boy, that was a sigh of relief. He said, ‘Listen, I sent that boy to get an education, don’t you let him leave! I got this!’”
Asriel McLain recalled asking his mother why President John F. Kenendy, who was like “a rockstar” he said, couldn’t help Black people get the same rights as their white counterparts.
“1963, I think for me and for the movement, was to the Civil Rights Movement what 1860 was to the Civil War. It was a turning point,” he said.
Candace Higgenbatham talked of her mother’s involvement in the movement after seeing the unacceptable state of “separate but equal” in the schools. “It was not something that was a choice. It was just the right thing to do,” she said.
Panelist Sharon Green, the vice chancellor of student affairs at Southern University at Shreveport, remembered her childhood: “I’m the little girl that stayed in 1834-A Milam Street. I was four years old, about to turn 5. My neighbors are here. … I shall never, ever, ever forget that day. I spoke with Pastor Blake, who became my pastor later, about that often. He told me, ‘You’re one of the few people I know who got PTSD and never got paid.”
Green was asked, due to her background in education, how she compares then and now.
“We were all a part of a community and had a shared interest,” she said. “The community now, where is it?”
The next panel discussions will be Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the library’s David Raines Branch and Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Broadmoor branch.