SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a close call at a laundromat here in Shreveport following the tornado.
A mom was inside doing laundry while her children were inside the car. Then a tornado struck.
"One lady, she said 'My babies are in the car' and I'm sure she'd been sitting in the car going back and forth to check the laundry. And I said, 'Your babies are in a car?' She said 'Yes,'" said David Langston. "We were going to go out and get them, but it was too late."
It started with transformers blowing and debris flying everywhere. People took cover at the laundromat.
"He kind of came towards me, and I was trying to get out the door and the wind blew the door kind of push me back," said the mother who did not want to be identified. "I was still trying to get out the door he said, 'Can't go out yet.' He pulled me back a little bit."
Twenty seconds later. the tornado moved on. Langston and the woman rescued the children from the car.
"Little five-year-old girl was on one side. She got her infant out of the seat, and I got the little girl and set her down because I didn't want to walk in on nails or anything and fall out in the parking lot and the girl says to me that was some strong winds she wasn't cry or nothing," said Langston.
Langston said the woman was worried to death about her children.
The windows of the car were blown out and while there was glass and debris everywhere, the children's seats were somehow protected. They were safe. The mom thinks it was divine intervention.
He said the tornado came in quick and then it was gone.
"On my phone there was no warning, and it just came down out of the blue I mean there was none," said Langston.
EMS checked out the children and they are okay.
Langston says it's a miracle those children survived.