SHREVEPORT, La. - A wintry feeling weekend is forecast with only a minimal chance of precipitation for Friday night and Saturday morning.
Late Friday evening, a disturbance out in west Texas shown in the water vapor imagery
was producing some light rain along the gulf coast and a few snow flurries in Texas and Oklahoma (see Satellite and Radar image above). Most of the precipitation was falling into a dry atmosphere and sublimating with the snow and evaporating with the rain before reaching the ground.
Thus, the rain/wintry precipitation chances are quite low for the ArkLaTex as this disturbance moves in tonight.
Here is the forecast for about 2 a.m. Saturday. A few snow flurries and sprinkles are possible in east Texas and Oklahoma.
By sunrise, a few isolated showers could occur.
Clouds begin to clear from north to south by late Saturday afternoon. Rain remains mostly south of Toledo Bend.
Sunday starts out with clear skies, a frost and a freeze.
The day ends sunny and cool.
Get the latest weather and forecasts on KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 from Meteorologist Skip Kordas on Saturday. Then, Meteorologist Brian Fowler is back on Sunday morning followed by Meteorologist Joe Haynes in the afternoon and evening.