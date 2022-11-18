SHREVEPORT, La. - A wintry feeling weekend is forecast with only a minimal chance of precipitation for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Friday Night-Saturday Disturbance as of Friday Evening on Water Vapor Imagery

Late Friday evening, a disturbance out in west Texas shown in the water vapor imagery

Satellite and Radar from Friday Evening

was producing some light rain along the gulf coast and a few snow flurries in Texas and Oklahoma (see Satellite and Radar image above).  Most of the precipitation was falling into a dry atmosphere and sublimating with the snow and evaporating with the rain before reaching the ground.

Thus, the rain/wintry precipitation chances are quite low for the ArkLaTex as this disturbance moves in tonight.

2 a.m. Saturday Forecast

Here is the forecast for about 2 a.m. Saturday.  A few snow flurries and sprinkles are possible in east Texas and Oklahoma.

7 a.m. Saturday Forecast

By sunrise, a few isolated showers could occur.

5 p.m. Saturday Forecast

Clouds begin to clear from north to south by late Saturday afternoon.  Rain remains mostly south of Toledo Bend.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday starts out with clear skies, a frost and a freeze.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

The day ends sunny and cool.

Get the latest weather and forecasts on KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 from Meteorologist Skip Kordas on Saturday.  Then, Meteorologist Brian Fowler is back on Sunday morning followed by Meteorologist Joe Haynes in the afternoon and evening.

