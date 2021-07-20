KEITHVILLE, La. – This week Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, unveiled a new, interactive virtual experience that allows visitors from around the world access to behind-the-scenes views of the forested sanctuary, home to more than 330 chimpanzees retired from biomedical research.
Additionally, after months of being closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, Chimp Haven is also announcing plans to re-open its doors to visitors for special ticketed events this fall.
“We’ve heard from many supporters who are eager to visit the sanctuary, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these unique opportunities to see it up close,” said Rana Smith, Chimp Haven president and chief executive officer. “Our new virtual tour will allow chimp lovers to explore the sanctuary from anywhere in the world, and for those who are able to visit in person, we’re excited to offer a variety of unforgettable experiences beginning this fall.”
To help provide the chimpanzees with an environment that replicates the wild, the sanctuary limits visits to a few special events throughout the year. These events were put on hold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s when staff members got to work creating an online experience that would allow people to explore the sanctuary from anywhere with internet access and serve as an educational resource for classrooms, or for anyone wanting to learn more about the chimps and their care.
The virtual tour, available here, includes 10 videos with the sanctuary’s animal care staff, who present an up-close look at the sanctuary and how they care for the chimps. In addition, nearly 50 photographic 360-degree scans allow people to get a feel for the forested landscape, play spaces and sleeping quarters, and allow viewers to seemingly walk through chimpanzee bedrooms, the veterinary clinic and the administrative offices.
“While we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the sanctuary this fall, we know a visit to Chimp Haven is not possible for everyone, and we’re excited to offer this new resource for people to explore the sanctuary from their own homes and classrooms,” Smith said. “The expert care the chimps receive at Chimp Haven is possible because of our wonderful supporters, and we’re thrilled to offer them this behind-the-scenes glimpse into the remarkable retirement they help provide for the chimps.”
For nearby residents or those with the ability to travel, Chimp Haven is relaunching its series of popular in-person visits with “Chimp Chat & Chew” on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are available for visitors age 10 and up at a cost of $75 and will include a tour of the sanctuary and presentations from chimp caregivers. More in-person opportunities will be announced soon.
Chimp Haven is a private, nonprofit refuge on 200 acres of forested land in Northwest Louisiana, and home to more than 330 chimps retired from biomedical research. The organization is currently working to complete a crucial sanctuary expansion campaign, which will allow it welcome more chimpanzees to retirement at Chimp Haven. For information, visit chimphaven.org/expansion/. To take the virtual tour, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour/