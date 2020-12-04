KEITHVILLE, La. - Chimp Haven welcomed 11 new chimpanzee's to their new home Thursday.
The family of chimpanzees moved into the first of three new forested habitats, featuring open grass, towering trees and climbing structures with plenty of space for the new residents to play, interact and explore.
“It’s always rewarding to see chimpanzees discover new space to call their own, but this move into the first of our brand-new forested habitats is particularly inspiring,” said Rana Smith, president and chief executive officer of Chimp Haven. “This milestone brings us one important step closer to reaching our goal of connecting as many former research chimpanzees as possible with the happy, healthy sanctuary retirement they deserve.”
The new habitats are apart of a $20 million expansion campaign at the sanctuary.
The expansion includes the construction of new forested habitats, open-air corrals and veterinary suites to comfortably accommodate the retirement of more chimpanzees from research facilities. The expansion is made possible through private philanthropic contributions. Additional funds are still needed to complete the effort.
You can learn more about Chimp Haven or donate by clicking here.