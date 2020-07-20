SHREVEPORT, La - While World Chimpanzee Day was last week, the world's largest chimpanzee sanctuary continues to celebrate thanks to a fundraiser.
Chimp Haven is located 30 miles from Shreveport and announced last week a donation from Endangered Species Chocolate. Those who donate to Chimp Haven will see their contribution matched up to $12,000. They will also be entered to win a year's worth of chocolate.
KTBS visited with Michelle Reininger this morning on First News to learn more about the fund raiser and the latest on how COVID-19 is impacting the sanctuary.