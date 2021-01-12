KEITHVILLE, La- Arklatex locals aren't the only ones who enjoyed the brief snowfall this week. The chimps at Chimp Haven enjoyed the rare treat too.
Rather than staying in their indoor, heated bedrooms, many of the chimpanzees eagerly investigated and delighted in the snowfall that covered the trees and blanketed the landscape of their richly forested habitats. For some, this was the first time they have seen, felt, or tasted snow since arriving at the sanctuary after being retired from medical research facilities.
The retirees at Chimp Haven receive daily enrichment to keep them mentally and physically stimulated, and the rare snowfall was an unexpected and engaging treat for the chimps.
Chimp Haven is the world's largest chimpanzee sanctuary, which houses more than 300 chimps.