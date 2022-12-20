KEITHVILLE, La. – Tasty treats wrapped in brightly colored paper immediately caught the attention of Chimp Haven residents who eagerly tore into the packages as part of holiday-themed enrichment fun.
Most wasted no time ripping open the packages to reveal a healthy snack popular among the chimps inside: raisins. Some of the more rambunctious chimpanzees, however, attempted to gather as many of the holiday treasures as they could before finally settling in to enjoy their snacks.
Chimp Haven serves fresh produce to the chimpanzees daily, and caretakers always look for fun and novel ways to provide additional enrichment opportunities that simulate exploration and foraging behavior, which is natural for chimpanzees. Gift-wrapping some of the chimps’ favorite foods is one way Chimp Haven staff provide that enrichment to help keep the chimps’ minds active and their bodies healthy.
To create the gift packages, Chimp Haven staff members hid raisins inside recycled boxes before wrapping treats in festive paper. The packages were then tossed into the chimpanzees’ forested habitat for them to discover and devour.