HOCHATOWN, Okla. -- Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will hold a groundbreaking Tuesday for its entertainment and resort development in Hochatown, Okla., that will be named Choctaw Landing.
It's being built near popular vacation destinations Broken Bow Lake and Beavers Bend State Park.
“We are excited to get started on bringing to life what promises to be an amazing entertainment destination for Oklahomans and our friends and neighbors in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana,” said Janie Dillard, senior executive officer for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “In addition to the gaming, hotel and entertainment amenities, we plan to offer our guests an opportunity to learn more about our history, our culture and what it means to be Choctaw.”
Casino officials said the name Choctaw Landing signifies that guests have arrived at a place that feels like home.
Hochatown is the site of an historical Choctaw Village and many Choctaw still live in the area. The design of the mercantile and the resort will reflect the tribe’s culture and the property will include historical information about the tribe and feature Choctaw art created by tribal members
The four-story, 200,000 square-foot Choctaw Landing will cost $165 million to construct and will include 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines, eight table games, several restaurants and bars, a pool, an outdoor venue with an amphitheater, beer garden and a family-friendly game zone.
In addition to the new resort, a 12,000 square-foot mercantile will adjoin Choctaw Landing offering a small grocery store/market, three dining options and a fuel station with 24 pumps.
Construction of the multi-use property will create more than 2,000 new jobs and the project will have an economic impact of more than $211 million. Choctaw Nation is also working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to prepare for the increased traffic coming to the area.
Choctaw Landing will open in late 2023.