MANSFIELD, La. -- Although the DeSoto Parish School District is already a state leader in pay, the School Board voted at its regular meeting last week to give all employees an additional one-time supplement.
Each employee will get a $1,500 achievement supplement as a recognition of the district’s continued growth in student achievement.
“We are excited to celebrate the continued growth of our school system and are blessed to be in a financial position to recognize the great work of each employee in the district,'' said Superintendent Clay Corley.
DeSoto continues to lead the region in student performance as evidenced by the district and school performance results recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education. Recently, the school district grew their 2019 District Performance score to 88.3, which is 1.4 points above the 2017-2018 school year.
“Our educators in every school are employing the practices necessary to increase student performance,” said Kathy Noel, student learning director. “We believe we have the right recipe for student growth and recognize the hard work in the field to make this happen.”
The latest release of accountability results show that DeSoto Parish leads Northwest Louisiana with performance and is an “A” district in K-8 and high school student achievement progress for a second consecutive year. Over two-thirds of the DeSoto schools were given the title of “Top Gains” schools for 2019.
“We have something really fantastic going on in DeSoto Parish Schools. We are a family and that is why we are successful. We help each other,” said Board Vice President Dale Morvan.
The supplement will be paid to employees before Christmas break on their Dec. 19 scheduled pay date.
“Thank you to teachers, support staff and administrators for a great job. We are doing well as a district because of you,” said board President Bobby Boyd.