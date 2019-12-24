SHREVEPORT, La- On what should be a peaceful night before Christmas, police are investigating another shooting in Shreveport.
It happened just before 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Officers and paramedics were called to the corner of Malcolm Street and Werner Avenue.
Witnesses at the scene tell KTBS that a teenage girl was shot, but they say her twin brother was the intended target.
According to witnesses, an ambulance took her to the hospital and police took her brother in for questioning.
