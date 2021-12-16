SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport high school gave back to elementary students with a bike giveaway and toy drive Thursday morning for Christmas.
Huntington High School held its annual Christmas in Raider Land event and gave away bikes and toys to Pre-K and kindergarten students from Turner Elementary and Middle School in Shreveport. The junior class and their sponsor Mrs. Hawthorne at Huntington helped to sponsor the event. The children not only had the chance to receive free treats, but also play games, win prizes and meet Santa Claus.
"Different clubs within the school came together to show the kids a good time," Huntington Principal Matthew Mitchell said. "We want the children to have a Merry Christmas and know that it's a community behind them and that we love them."
"We'd like to thank those that helped us out, including the kids to allow us to be able to do this," said Coach Bronson Shine, golf coach at Huntington. "We were able to give someone a special Christmas that didn't last year due to COVID."
Over 40 bikes and over 200 toys were given to students, courtesy of many sponsors, including faculty and staff at Huntington High School. Other sponsors included Roy's Toys, Jimmy Granger Ford and Griggs Enterprise. This year's numbers doubled last year's giveaway according to Shine.