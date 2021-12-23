SHREVEPORT, La - The Rho Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. decided to bless families Thursday for Christmas in their first Christmas Que It Forward project.
The Rho Omega chapter chose customers at random to pay for their groceries at Shoppers Value on Greenwood Road in Shreveport. Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. are also known as Ques and instead of pay it forward, they did Que It Forward.
The Rho Omega chapter originally set a goal of blessing 10 families by putting $100 each towards their grocery expenses. However, the chapter exceeded their goal and raised over $2,000 and decided to pay out more funds towards customers grocery bills until they ran out.
"A brother from Shreveport that lives in Houston and is active in a chapter there called to inform us what they were doing and asked what we be interested in doing the same thing," said Kenneth Thomas, Chairman of Que It Forward. "We brought it to our brothers here in Shreveport and everyone voted to do it."
"It's the season of giving and we have to consider that we're in a time where we've been struggling due to the pandemic," said Darius Kimble, Basileus of Rho Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. "We thought it would be a noble gesture to try to help those of this matter and we had a good turnout for this to be our first time doing it."
Members of the Rho Omega chapter stated that the chapter plans on doing Que It Forward again in the next holiday season.