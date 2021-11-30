SHREVEPORT, La.--Due to inflation and supply chain pressure real Christmas trees are expected to be more expensive this holiday season.
According to a Shreveport vendor operation on E. 70th St. the price of purchasing trees went up by 30%. KTBS is told the pandemic is to blame for the hike.
Despite the increase people are still determined to support local and purchase trees.
“I mean this is the first Christmas tree we will have in our house together, hopefully the first of many. We are fans of the real tree,” said Jason and Haley Hankins.
Supply chain woes coupled with climate change are leading to a shortage of both real and artificial Christmas trees this year.